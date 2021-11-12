Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNNVF. Warburg Research upgraded Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

