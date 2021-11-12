Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,640 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVT stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.