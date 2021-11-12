Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $91.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

