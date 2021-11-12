RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 730,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

