RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Reaches $0.29

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $234.20 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.29 or 0.07270905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

