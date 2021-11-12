Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.