Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$19.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,465,000. Insiders sold 45,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,277 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

