Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,792. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.