Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 244 ($3.19) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £492.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.75.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.