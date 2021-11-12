Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 244 ($3.19) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £492.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.75.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
