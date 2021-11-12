SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $85,029.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,320.77 or 1.00192422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.66 or 0.00358401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.44 or 0.00512976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00167780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003824 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.