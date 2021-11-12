SafeInsure Market Capitalization Hits $189,743.03 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $189,743.03 and $348.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,752,092 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.