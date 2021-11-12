Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,377,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.62. 179,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

