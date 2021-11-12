SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.08-0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SAIL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,365. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

