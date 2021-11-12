SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

SAIL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 1,159,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

