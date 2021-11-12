Sapphire Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $287.27 million and $303,587.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00077277 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

