Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.72. Sasol shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

