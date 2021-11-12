Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.72. Sasol shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 713 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
