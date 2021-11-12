Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

