Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 9,564 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 38,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

