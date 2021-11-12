Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $288.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.99 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

