Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $514.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $520.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

