ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
ScanSource stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
