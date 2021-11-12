ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ScanSource stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

