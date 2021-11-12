Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

