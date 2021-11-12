Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $321,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

