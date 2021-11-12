Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

