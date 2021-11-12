Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

