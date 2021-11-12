Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBGS stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

