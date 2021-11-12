Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 432,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.30 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

