Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vaxart by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vaxart by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

