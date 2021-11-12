Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,092,000 after buying an additional 600,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,904,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,426,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,266,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

