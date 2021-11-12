Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Stephens lifted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.