Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $3,446,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

