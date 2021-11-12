Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up about 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of SDGR opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

