Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,311. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schrödinger stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Schrödinger worth $88,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

