Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $42.35. Schrödinger shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 11,673 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.