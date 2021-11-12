Scientific Games Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

