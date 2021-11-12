Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,602. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

