Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,602. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
