Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Review

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.61 -$569.00 million ($1.24) -59.43 CleanSpark $10.03 million 76.19 -$23.35 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.26, indicating that its stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scientific Games and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $83.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.95%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

