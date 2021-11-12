Scotiabank Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$213.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.95. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$210.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9,907.62.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.