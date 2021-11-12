Scotiabank Downgrades TMX Group (TSE:X) to Hold

TMX Group (TSE:X) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$153.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.71.

TSE:X opened at C$134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

