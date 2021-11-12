Scotiabank Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.42.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.