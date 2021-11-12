Scotiabank Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$25.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

DRETF opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.8089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

