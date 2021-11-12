Scotiabank Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$100.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

LIMAF stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

