Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$47.75

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.9704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

