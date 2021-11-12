Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total transaction of C$11,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,429 shares in the company, valued at C$23,993,688.18.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,229. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.75. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.86.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.