SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.