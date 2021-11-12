SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

