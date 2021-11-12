Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Seer comprises 1.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 8.84% of Seer worth $177,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEER. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SEER stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800 in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

