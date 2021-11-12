SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $485.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.39 million and the highest is $492.30 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,441. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.