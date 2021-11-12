Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $425.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 844.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

