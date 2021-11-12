Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.46

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 113571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $3,162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

